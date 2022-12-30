First responders at the scene of an unspecified incident in Kailua, in which several patients were transported.

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials were called to the site of an unspecified incident in Kailua, which was first called in around 11:53 a.m.

Officials said there were six males involved in the incident, three were in serious condition but stable and a fourth individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dr. Ireland of Emergency Service said, “Honolulu EMS has sent 4 ambulances and an EMS Supervisor to a multiple patient incident in Kailua. As this is an active situation, we do not have any further information at this time.”

Authorities are investigating.