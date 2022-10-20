HONOLULU(KHON2) — A steady stream of respiratory illnesses continuing to keep hospitals busy. Here’s the latest and what parents should look out for.

Doctors and hospitals are continuing to see kids with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and other serious respiratory illnesses according to Dr. Shilpa Patel, the chief quality officer of Hawaii Pacific Health.

“The number of patients with viral infections is probably about the same, however, we’re able to see them in a very timely manner now,” Patel said.

In the past five days, Hawaii Pacific health said, about 5% of the children evaluated at Kapiolani’s ER were admitted for respiratory illness or cold-like symptoms.

According to Patel, many with RSV were very young.

“A lot of infants and toddlers, a few older children as well,” she explained.

Less than two weeks ago, Kapiolani reported an uptick in respiratory infections, that coincided with the start of the school year.

According to health officials, infections of this kind usually increase during winter.

Patel said they are prepared if cases spike in the coming months.

“We’ve enhanced our fast-track process. We’ve also enhanced the services we can provide in after-hours clinic by adding staff.”

According to the CDC, symptoms of RSV resemble a cold, including: runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing. And the CDC said infections can develop into pneumonia or bronchitis

Patel said parents should keep an eye on their children and talk to their pediatrician if they have any concerns.

“Parents know their children the best. They know their usual activity level is, which means how playful they usually are, how much they usually eat and drink , how their breathing normally is,” said Patel.

RSV spreads through close contact, when a sick person sneezes or coughs and by sharing items with someone who’s infected.

According to the CDC, the best way to prevent it, is by washing your hands thoroughly, and avoiding close contact like kissing, hugging or sharing drinks or food with someone who is sick. And they said you should also disinfect high-touch surfaces, especially toys.