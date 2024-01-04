HONOLULU (KHON2) — Flu season in Hawaii is year-round, according to the State Department of Health, but an increase in winter flu and other respiratory viruses started earlier than normal back in October 2023.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

DOH said flu season in Hawaii is longer due to the state having so much international travel, but the increase in sickness earlier in the year is attributed to pre-pandemic practices.

“People had been wearing a lot of masks, social distancing, washing their hands, taking all the public health measures, which in general, most people have stopped doing,” stated Healthcare Association of Hawaii CEO Hilton Raethel.

It wasn’t just the flu making people sick. DOH said the flu, COVID and RSV are still going around. There’s been an uptick in cases especially after the holidays.

“Given that so many people have traveled, we wouldn’t be surprised if we continue to see increased rates of flu and COVID the next few weeks,” said DOH Disease Investigation Branch Chief Caroline Pratt.

HAH said the current weekly average for COVID hospitalizations is 46, an increase from the 30 to 35 average just before Christmas.

Social distancing is still a best practice and it’s never too late to get a vaccine, per HAH.

“We still have January, February, March, there’s still a lot of respiratory viral activity out there, and these vaccines are very effective at reducing the incidence of the severity,” stated Raethel.

To keep up with influenza and respiratory reports posted by DOH, click here.