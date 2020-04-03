Resources for small business owners struggling during coronavirus crisis

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

The Paycheck Protection Program helps businesses keep their workforce employed during the coronavirus crisis.

Small businesses, eligible nonprofit organizations, and individuals who are self-employed or are independent contractors, are eligible if they meet program standards.

“It will launch April 3, but information is available through your lending institutions, your banks and the credit unions who currently work with the Small Business Administration,” said U.S. Small Business Association Director Jane Sawyer.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Loan Advance

“It creates a new emergency grant of $10,000 for small businesses that apply. Loans are up to $2 million with interests, rates at 3.7 percent and 2.7 percent for non-profits,” said state Senator Brandon Dela Cruz, part of the Senate Special Committee on COVID-19.

SBA Debt Relief

The SBA Debt Relief offers immediate relief to small businesses with non-disaster SBA loans. The SBA will cover all loan payments.

SBA Express Bridge Loans

The SBA Express Bridge Loans is a pilot program that lets SBA express lenders expedite financing for small business owners.

“We’re trying to do what we can to stabilize people’s businesses right away. We’re hoping to get a lot of this money out to as many struggling businesses as possible. This is unprecedented, and we save our economy, save people’s livelihoods so they’re not fearing the future,” said Dela Cruz.