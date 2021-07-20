Resolution for dismantling Haiku Stairs moves to full city council for consideration

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The battle over Haiku stairs continued Tuesday, July 20 at Honolulu Hale.

City council member Esther Kia’aina introduced a resolution asking the city to dismantle the stairs.

Those in favor of the stairs’ removal say the community has been plagued for decades by violence, trespassing and theft.

Others believe, there is a way to keep the stairs.

“A comprehensive detailed concept plan for managed access is absolutely key to successful reopening of Haiku Stairs,” said Vernon Ansdell of Friends of Haiku Stairs. “Friends of Haiku Stairs have such a plan that has been developed over decades.”

“It was never meant for massive amounts of tourists to be using this trail,” said Rep. Scot Matayoshi. “You can see that it’s not.”

The proposal to dismantle the stairs would cost $1 million.

The city council committee adopted the resolution on July 20. It heads to the full council next.