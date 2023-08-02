HONOLULU (KHON2) — Safer streets for everyone — that’s the goal of a town hall meeting held on Tuesday night in Hawaii Kai. KHON2.com spoke with lawmakers and several community members calling for action.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Speeding is a problem many residents said is getting out of hand.

Brad Cole is one of the dozens of residents who came to voice their concerns at the town hall.

Cole said he sees it every day in front of his house where the speed limit is 25 mph.

“We’ve watched people coming they’re doing like 40 miles an hour people coming out of spin don’t have a chance,” said Cole.

“Everybody sees that speed is a big issue on the system, they’d love to see how they, we can manage speed better on both the local roads and the state roads,” said Ed Sniffen, Hawaii Department of Transportation director.

Sniffen along with the county’s transportation services director and the Honolulu Police Department were there to listen to resident’s concerns.

Sniffen explained why speed humps and speed tables are more effective speed calming tools, compared to flashing lights.

“There’s something physically there to manage your speed every time regardless if you want to comply or not,” said Sniffen.

Drivers not stopping for pedestrians in crosswalks — it’s another area of concern after the city transportation services study showed only 29% of drivers stop for people walking at a Hawaii Kai crosswalk — the lowest score islandwide.

Rep. Gene Ward said, “71 %, don’t stop, we’re gonna do better. I’m alerting the community. Hey, guys, you’ve embarrassed all of us when you see somebody in the crosswalk stop.”

Residents who live near Kamiloiki Elementary School said this crosswalk is used by a lot of kids when school is in session. And they told KHON2.com it’s especially dangerous because cars are often going fast coming around the corner and pick up even more speed going downhill.

Ward said he wants to address the problem as soon as possible since school is scheduled to begin next week.

“We don’t want the McKinley tragedy to happen. Where, ‘boom,’ you’re walking in a crosswalk and you get hit, ‘boom,'” said Ward. “Safer, safer, safer, it’s all about safety.”

The other vital part of the equation is enforcement.

“We don’t always see everything so it’s important to be there with you to listen and understand what your concerns are and maybe improve in areas that need improvement,” said HPD Maj. Brian Lynch.

Some residents said they have seen more police presence during the morning commute.

“So you have seen police have stepped up enforcement,” KHON2.com asked.

“Absolutely,” replied Cole.

Other important pieces of the puzzle are education and awareness.

Residents talking about the need for students to pay attention when crossing the street, not blindly walking with their eyes glued to their phones.

Ward said they can fix these problems.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Sniffen said that if the community wants to add speed humps or speed tables to a city street and the city can’t install them, the state transportation department can do it.