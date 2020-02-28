Residents stock up on emergency supplies amid coronavirus concerns

Earlier this week, the Health Department urged residents to prepare an emergency supply kit for coronavirus, and people listened. Today at Costco Iwilei, it took 10 to 15 minutes to just get into the parking lot, and then the line to get in was out the door.

Inside was a madhouse. Most of the people there were stocking up on toilet paper. There was even a dedicated line just for toilet paper.

The line for the toilet paper went all the way to the back wall by the dairy to the pharmacy. Costco is limiting buyers to five packs of toilet paper per person.