Residents reminded to stay prepared as Hawaii marks April as Tsunami Awareness Month

HONOLULU (KHON2) — April is Tsunami Awareness Month in Hawaii, and residents are reminded to stay prepared for the dangers a tsunami can present.

While some tsunamis are caused by earthquakes hundreds of miles away and give ample warning, a temblor near the islands could provide only minutes to respond.

DTRIC Insurance sent a release on Wednesday, March 31, to encourage residents to develop preparedness plans. Hawaii’s hurricane season is also quickly approaching in June.

“Hawaii has unfortunately been affected by this natural disaster multiple times and we want the public to take steps to ensure they stay safe should another tsunami strike the islands,” said DTRIC Vice President and Chief Claims Officer Mike Mishima. “With the recent tsunami alerts during the past year, being prepared before a tsunami or other natural disaster will not only save you time, but it will also save you from unnecessary stress during an already stressful situation.”

April 1 is the 75th anniversary of the 1946 tsunami that struck Hawaii Island, causing major loss of life and property damage.

The American Red Cross provided these tips to help prepare for a tsunami: