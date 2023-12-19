HONOLULU (KHON2) — Diamond Head area residents said mopeds are becoming a nuisance in the neighborhood, they said drivers are getting on City park lawns and sidewalks, making it unsafe for the public.

Catherine Conrad lives in the area.

She said moped drivers could be heard speeding down Diamond Head Road.

But her concern is the drivers that continue riding in City parks, she said the issue has grown.

“If you are going up and down and a moped is coming the other way they make you get off the pavement,” Conrad said. “And they can be going quite quickly and I’ve spoken to so many neighbors that are so affected and so upset by this.”

Residents and park-goers said the moped drivers get on the grass and sidewalks. This issue reached Council Chair Tommy Waters’ office.

“Unfortunately there’s no parking, so unfortunately mopeds and bikes are forced to park within the park,” Waters said. “Which has caused problems with the neighbors because there were so many of them. I mean dozens and dozens of them.”

Tire tracks are noticeable at Makalei and Leahi Beach Parks, despite a sign that prohibits motorized vehicles in the parks.

The Council Chair’s office has also made efforts to contact moped rental companies to request they inform customers not to park in City parks or front-facing sidewalks. They have also submitted a request to the Department of Parks and Recreation to install additional signage and a chain at the park entrance to deter unauthorized entry.

Conrad said, “The police are constantly being called and they have more important things to do than this.”

A DPR spokesperson said they are looking at measures to direct moped riders and bicyclists to more appropriate parking areas, which may include modified signage. DPR said Honolulu police continues to enforce violation through citations and warnings, citations could cost drivers $35.