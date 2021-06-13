Residents protest safety improvements to private road near Diamond Head

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Safety improvements to a private road near Diamond Head are stirring up controversy for residents in the area.

Leahi Avenue traffic safety improvements began between Monsarrat and Noela Drive, where Waikiki Elementary school is located.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The work is being done by Safe Leahi, LLC which purchased the private road from Lunalilo Trust to make improvements for pedestrians and reduce speeding.

But some residents say they are against the changes being made.

“Leahi Avenue is the only access to our neighborhood and overnight we came to find that half the street has been turned into a pay-for-parking parking lot. Traffic has been affected. It’s been quite a challenge to come down the street and neighbors are quite upset about all that’s gone on,” said Curtis Chee, who is with the Pualei Circle Homeowners Association.

In a statement released to KHON2, Safe Leahi LLC’s Mary Jones said:

This project was born out of frustration at the City for failing to carry out its duty to keep the public safe next to schools, parks and residences no less. The protest should be moved to Honolulu Hale and demand the city start managing and improving this and many other private roads in Honolulu. Mary Jones, Safe Leahi LLC



A request for comment from Councilman Tommy Waters was not immediately returned.