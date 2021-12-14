Residents in 42-story high rise without a working elevator for over a week

HONOLULU(KHON2) — Imagine living in a 42-story building without a working elevator. That’s what residents at Regency Tower on Date Street have been dealing with for over a week.

Residents said it’s been a huge inconvenience, but they’re more concerned for the kupuna who have been stuck inside their apartments because they can’t physically make the climb.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

It’s been a very long week for residents at Regency Tower condominium. The 42-story high rise, which was built in 1974, lost all three of its elevators after the massive storm hit Honolulu on Dec. 6.

“It’s hard to go up and down,” said Genta Ikawa, who lives on 31st floor. “My legs are so strong right now.”

“Everyone’s taking breaks on the steps,” said Richard Toynton, who lives on the 24th floor. “They sit down with their groceries, and they just huff and puff. And then they get up again, and they keep going.”

Ana Sofia Krogh, who lives on the 25th floor, said it has been a real challenge.

“I go up and down every day to go to work. I can’t miss work,” she said. “But I am in shape, so it’s not a problem for me. My mom is also on the 25th floor, and she cannot come down at all. She has a heart condition, so she has been stranded.”

Toynton said he noticed the elevators were out after the storm.

“The elevators just wouldn’t work, so I walked down and thought nothing of it — maybe they’re just out,” he explained. “And then in the afternoon, there was notices posted that they suffered a catastrophic failure due to extreme water inundation from the wind and the rain.”

Toynton said he’s concerned for the older residents in the building and what would happen in an emergency.

The Regency Tower building manager declined to comment, but in an outgoing message he left on the building phone, he explained that the elevator company was expected to have at least one elevator working by Friday or Saturday.

Blair Suzuki, General Manager for Otis Elevator, said in a statement:

Otis is aware of the situation at Regency Towers and is working to get the parts needed to return the elevators to service as quickly as possible. In this case, the elevators are not manufactured by Otis, and we are working with the manufacturer to secure the necessary parts. We expect to receive the parts for one elevator tomorrow and will work to get that elevator back in service as soon as possible. There is nothing more important to Otis than the safety of our customers, employees and the people who rely on our products and services every day. Blair Suzuki, General Manager for Otis Elevator

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Toynton said he’d be happy if just one elevator worked.

“I’ll wait all day for that thing instead of going down 24 flights or up 24 flights,” Toynton said.