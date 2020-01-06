Smoke seen from building fire on Date Street, firefighters find it extinguished upon arrival

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters responded to a building fire at 2558 Date Street on January 3, 9:50 p.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded with 10 units staffed with 39 personnel and found a four-story apartment building with smoke coming from the third floor.

Personnel established command, secured a water source, and investigated further.

Fire companies found an extinguished apartment fire in unit 314.

The fire was extinguished by civilians with two fire extinguishers and a hose line from the building’s wet standpipe system.

Neighbors were alerted by smoke alarms from the unit involved. HFD personnel assisted with water removal from the unit below the fire unit.

The fire is currently under investigation and a cause has yet to be determined.

Fire damage estimates are not available at this time.

One civilian who extinguished the fire was treated for smoke inhalation by EMS.

No other injuries were reported for this incident.