Residents with open land, large rooftops and parking lots could contribute to renewable energy development

Oahu, Hawaii Island, Maui and Molokai residents have the opportunity to contribute to Hawaii’s renewable energy development. The project could aid economic recovery and the transition to clean energy.

“Space is essential for developing renewable energy and obviously it’s at a premium in Hawaiʻi. That’s why we’ll need to use both open land and as many rooftops as available to reach our goals. This could also aid economic recovery by providing income opportunities for land and building owners, by creating jobs and by lowering electric bills. By identifying potential sites, we hope to speed the process for both owners and prospective developers so these projects can be built.” Jim Alberts, senior vice president of strategic planning and business development for Hawaiian Electric

Hawaiian Electric is seeking information from owners of land, large rooftops and parking lots on the islands of Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi island, Maui, and Molokaʻi. The request may be viewed and responded to at www.hawaiianelectric.com/landRFI. Responses are requested by July 12, 2020.

For the first time, Hawaiian Electric is seeking information on parcels as small as one acre and

rooftops with at least 3,200 square feet of usable space for future development of grid-scale

solar and wind projects and community solar projects.

The location should be:

Reasonably flat

Sunny

Can include open space of any kind, including large parking lots that could be covered with a shading roof of solar panels

To participate, owners of land or rooftops need only supply the TMK or address, size of the lot or rooftop and contact information to Hawaiian Electric by email as specified in the request for information. Hawaiian Electric will keep information confidential and only share it with prospective developers who agree not to further share the information.

All further contacts and negotiations, including payment for use of the space and other arrangements, will be private between the owner and a prospective developer. These developers will need to follow standard procedures to reach a power purchase agreement or community solar agreement with the company, including outreach to neighboring communities.