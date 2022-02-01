Residents celebrate Year of the Tiger in Honolulu Chinatown

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s the Year of the Tiger! Kung Hee Fat Choy! Happy Chinese new year!

Some people went to Chinatown to celebrate.

“Here to celebrate the Chinese New Year so we came down and got some fun stuff,” said Honolulu resident Koleman Pauline. “Got a little teddy bear and some good luck charms. Yeah it’s fun to celebrate the Year of the Tiger.”

“Today is Chinese new year! Ushering in the new year. Everybody happy new year!!” said Linda Zhang of the Guan Hua Company.

The Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki has a lion dance performance at 5 p.m.