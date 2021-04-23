Residents can turn in medication for annual ‘Take Back Day’ on April 24

HONOLULU (KHON2) — “Take Back Day” is on Saturday, April 24. It is a day set aside to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

On this day, people are urged to empty out the medicine cabinet, getting rid of unwanted prescription drugs to keep them from ending up in the wrong hands.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

This year, the Department of the Attorney General and Department of Public Safety’s Narcotics Enforcement Division (NED), in partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and other agencies, are holding the event at seven locations.

On Saturday, people will be able to drive to seven locations across the state from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to drop off medication they don’t need. While any prescription medication will be accepted, illicit drugs, syringes and needles will not be accepted.

The locations are:

Oahu:

Fire Station 18 Kailua

Kahala Mall

Pearl City Police Station

Hawaii:

Ka Waena Lapaau Medical Complex

Kona Police Station

Kauai:

Kauai Police Department

Maui:

Maui Police Department

“Since the fall of 2010, we’ve collected over 48,000 pounds of medications that could have ended up potentially in the wrong hands or in the environment, so that’s quite a bit.” Gary Whisenand, DEA Honolulu District Office Supervisor

For those unable to make it to the drop-off on Saturday, there are other ways to drop it off throughout the year.

“Several police department stations on various islands have drop boxes open at the police station 365 days a year. Additionally, every Longs pharmacy in Hawaii is registered with the DEA to be able to collect controlled substances from the users so thats an option as well,” said Whisenand.

Whisenand also warns to be careful when buying medication. They’ve been seeing a spike in counterfeit medications made with fentanyl being sold.

“If you don’t know where that medication came from… If you don’t know it came from a pharmacy a doctor or a hospital — don’t use it,” said Whisenand.