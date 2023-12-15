HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Residents across the state bundled up in their warmest clothes as a cold front swept through the state. Residents were seen wearing jackets, sweatpants, sweatshirts, and winter coats as north winds and chilly temps hit the state.

“It’s freezing right now,” said Manoa resident Kana Teruya who went to Kaimana Beach Friday afternoon with a friend and quickly regretted it.

“The past couple of days I had to use my furry blanket and I’m all bundled up now at home, it’s cold,” said Nuuanu resident Drew Bjornson.

The two friends wanted to hit the beach before the busy winter break brings in the crowds. Once they got out of the water, the wind hit their skin, and then it started to rain.

“When it’s raining, plus the wind picks up it’s terrible,” said Teruya.

“Hopefully we don’t freeze,” Bjornson said. The two said they regretted not wearing coats to the beach.

The winds coming from the north are bringing cool air into the state.

“We have some northerly winds coming in and it’s a dry air mass and by that I mean our dew points are low,” explained Maureen Ballard, National Weather Service Honolulu lead forecaster. “We have dew points today that are in the mid-50s to around 60 and that means there’s less moisture in the air and it’s just drier.”

Overnight, temperatures dropped to 49 degrees in Kula, 62 degrees in Manoa and 65 degrees in Hilo.

However, the summits did not see any additional snow and the NWS said Mauna Kea, Mauna Loa and Haleakala are seeing normal temps for this time of year.

“We have a trade wind inversion which is helping to keep a lot of the coolest air trapped down at the surface,” Ballard explained. She said the cold air is trapped below the 7,000 to 8,000 foot elevation.

No records were broken during the cold front.

The NWS said on Dec. 15, 1947, the coldest temperature was recorded in Honolulu at 61 degrees.

The weather service also said it will slowly start to warm up by the end of the weekend, but we could see one more cold front before 2023 comes to an end.