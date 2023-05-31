HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many Leeward Coast residents are asking why it is taking the City so long to reopen the public bathrooms at Pokai Bay Beach Park. The bathrooms were closed earlier in 2023 for a City project to increase security, but the project faced some delays.

Pokai Bay Beach Park is a very popular spot on the Waianae Coast, but neighbors like Maralyn Kurchals said the temporary portable toilets are not enough to handle the number of people.

Kurshals said, “Memorial Day was absolutely packed with people. There are eight porta-potties here for probably, you know, over 100-something people that were here all day.”

The actual bathroom facility has been closed while metal barriers and a gate are installed to secure it overnight. The City said this specific bathroom facility is on the City’s top ten list of most vandalized park restrooms.

Tiana Wilbur said the community is aware of the issues the bathroom faces, but this is work that was supposed to be done in April.

“Taking this long process to be done for us to utilize,” Wilbur said. “It has a big impact on our community negatively.”

Meanwhile, Kurshals said they have rented their own portable toilets while holding gatherings at the beach park since the facility remains closed.

She said, “We want to know specifically from the City, when are you going to complete this?”

The Honolulu Parks and Recreation spokesperson Nate Serota said the work should be done by mid-June. The delays were due to a process to reinforce the metal barriers. He said only one vendor on the island does that type of work.

“Within a matter of weeks, one or two weeks, it’s a matter of hopefully none of the issues that are unresolved there have to require any more time,” Serota said. “Unfortunately, they have a backlog for that particular process which is called hot dipping of the galvanized steel; and, so, that pushed everything back because the materials weren’t available for them to start installing.”

City parks are a constant target of vandalism and damage that often require fixes from crews. They ask the public to help keep a vigilant eye; but on the other hand, the community asks not to be left in the dark when it comes to updates for these types of projects.

Wilbur said, “They keep us updated and informed so that we don’t have to come to the conclusion of where our money is going or what they are doing. They are just sitting on things to know that it is a priority.”