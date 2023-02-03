HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a fire incident that happened in a six-unit residential building on Kaloapau Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived at the scene on Thursday night, they saw smoke and flames emanating from the front and back of the two-story building.

While firefighters began an aggressive interior fire attack, they cleared the building of any occupants.

Shortly after, the fire was extinguished and did not extend into the adjacent residential unit.

HFD is working to determine the cause of the blaze and to provide a damage estimate.