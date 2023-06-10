KALAHEO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai Fire Department said they responded to a 911 call on Friday, June 9 at approximately 8 p.m.

The call was to report a structure fire that had broken out in a Kalāheo residence which left three people displace.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

In a collaborative effort, fire personnel from fire stations from Kalāheo, Hanapēpē, Waimea and Līhu‘e joined forces.

They went to Pu‘uwai Road in Kalāheo to battle the fire after they got the call.

KFD said that on-duty battalion chief and firefighters from the Fire Prevention Bureau also joined the efforts to extinguish the fire.

When fire personnel arrived on the scene, they discovered a single-story residence that was fully engulfed in flames. None of the occupants were inside the residence with KFD arrived, and they were not present during the emergency.

KFD said they were able to get the fire under control by 11:30 p.m. at which time Fire inspectors began an investigation.

KFD fire investigators said that there was roughly $500,000 in damages done to the structure and the contents withing the residence.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.