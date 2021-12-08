Reshaping Hawaii’s Economic Future

The pandemic provided a stark reminder that our tourism-based economy is not sustainable. The current economic model in Hawaiʻi is not developing jobs that pay livable wages. The record number of annual visitors is altering our sense of Hawaiʻi, and overwhelming our beaches, communities, and neighborhoods. This forum explores efforts to achieve economic sovereignty through ʻŌiwi leadership, placed-based innovation, and culture-based regenerative bioregional economics.

Brought to you by Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, as part of the 20th Annual Native Hawaiian Convention.

To learn more, visit Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.