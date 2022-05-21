HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking for something to do this summer, Waimanalo Country Farms has opened up for all to enjoy a day at their sunflower field, but before you do they recommend you book a reservation.

The farm stated on their website that their summer sunflower event is set to happen from May 14 through July 17.

Not only can you take a breath of fresh at their beautiful sunflower field but you can even take a flower home by purchasing them at their Country Market Stand.

Their market stand also offers a variety of goods like local farm-fresh honey and homemade cornbread.

The country farm said this year they have something new to offer — a private picnic in the field.

Their private picnic bookings are customizable and range in different prices based on the selected type of picnics they have to offer.

Person walks through sunflower field at Waimanalo Country Farms.

People can enter the farm starting at 9 a.m. but the last car allowed in will be at 4 p.m. The fields close at 4:30 p.m. and the market stands close at 5 p.m.

Admission prices for kamaaina or military is $10 per person over the age of three — general admission is $12. All keiki under two years old can enter for free.

Cash or a credit card is accepted at the door or you can pay ahead of time and make a reservation here.

Instructions, rules and regulations are posted on the Waimanalo Country Farms website.