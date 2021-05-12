Reservations open for Shinnyo-en Hawaii interactive experience in lieu of lantern floating festival

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shinnyo-en Hawaii is offering Oahu residents a new way to celebrate the 2021 lantern floating festival.

The typical floating of the lanterns will not take place this year. Instead, Shinnyo-en Hawaii is taking reservations for its walk-through art installation at its temple on Beretania Street.

It’ll be a large-scale lantern. The sides of the lantern will glow with a silhouette of a Kukui tree, which symbolizes light, hope and renewal.

Those who visit the installation will be able to write and hang their messages. The exhibit will be open from May 21 to June 5.

Reservations are required.