In Hawaiian, we have the word “Kūpuna,” our ancestors.

“Kū” meaning to stand tall, and “puna” is a spring of water, the source of life.

So understanding our past is important for us to understanding our future.

But because the state libraries remain closed, they are now offering their usual in-house genealogy database from home, but for a limited time.

Visit their website, www.librarieshawaii.org.