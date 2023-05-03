KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials said that the 4-year-old seal known as “R-l-68” was found last month on Molokaʻi in bad condition, and she was deteriorating quickly.

She was rescued and brought to the Marine Mammal Center in Kailua-Kona where she’s being fed a calorie-rich diet of sustainably caught herring as well as fluids. This will help boost her nutritional status and hydration.

R-l-68 explores her new temporary home during recovery on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Kailua-Kona, Hawai’i.(Photo/Sophie Whoriskey via Marine Mammal Center/NOAA Permit #24359)

She’s also being treated for gastro-enteritis by providing supportive care including antacids and anti-nausea medication.

Officials said that she’s now in stable condition.

“The Center’s veterinary team took a series of radiographs (X-rays) and performed an ultrasound exam to look for signs of internal trauma or other ailments,” said Officials.

It was indicated that experts are also submitting a series of blood samples for diagnostic testing to check for signs of disease, which will take several weeks to process.

“We were able to compare current photos with her and prior photos of her and looking at her body condition, on a scale of 1 to 5, we rated her between a 1 and a 2 and that’s really low,” explained Diana Kramer, NOAA Pacific Islands Regional Stranding Coordinator.

Officials are awaiting the results of blood tests to check for signs of disease.

They’re hopeful she’ll be healthy enough to be released in a couple of weeks.

“RL68 is a well-known seal that frequents west side beaches on Molokaʻi. But you never really know where a seal is going to be.” said Todd Yamashita, HMARʻs Molokaʻi Community Programs Manager.

Yamashita went on to explain further.

“Imagine our surprise that RL68 – the seal we were looking for – was the first seal we spotted the day of the rescue operation! Being directly involved with helping one of our Molokaʻi seals, with the help of Molokaʻi HMAR volunteers who know and love these shorelines, that is the highlight of this experience,” Yamashita said.