Rescue effort saves three boaters near Christmas Island, Kiribati

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
ocean water generic_215956

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Coast Guard, Navy, and the merchant vessel Linnix rescued three overdue boaters near Christmas Island, Kiribati on Friday, Aug. 13.

The boaters were last seen Friday, Aug. 6.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

At 3:45 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 8 the Coast Guard was notified of an overdue boat with three men onboard.

On Thursday, Aug. 12, a Navy aircrew found them about 30 miles west of where they started their trip.

The Navy and the Coast Guard provided the boaters with supplies and a locator beacon.

The merchant vessel Linnix got the boaters on Friday, Aug. 13, and they took them back to Christmas Island.

What’s happening internationally, check the headlines in World News

The Linnix crew found the boaters, and took them to Christmas Island.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories