Rescue effort saves three boaters near Christmas Island, Kiribati

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Coast Guard, Navy, and the merchant vessel Linnix rescued three overdue boaters near Christmas Island, Kiribati on Friday, Aug. 13.

The boaters were last seen Friday, Aug. 6.

At 3:45 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 8 the Coast Guard was notified of an overdue boat with three men onboard.

On Thursday, Aug. 12, a Navy aircrew found them about 30 miles west of where they started their trip.

The Navy and the Coast Guard provided the boaters with supplies and a locator beacon.

The merchant vessel Linnix got the boaters on Friday, Aug. 13, and they took them back to Christmas Island.

