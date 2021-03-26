Rescue crews searching for overdue boater off Waianae

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue boater off Waianae that was last seen on Thursday, Mar. 25.

The 16-foot recreational vessel, “Size No Matter,” was last seen by another boater approximately 18 miles off shore at noon.

At 5:21 p.m., officials received a report from a family member stating the boater departed Waianae in the morning to go fishing and did not return.

Anyone with information regarding the boaters whereabouts is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center at 808-842-2600.