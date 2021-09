WAILUKU, Hawaiii (KHON2) — Maui rescue crews are searching for a 67-year-old woman who went missing while snorkeling.

Officials say the California visitor was part of a snorkel charter boat based out of Lahaina Harbor on Maui.

They say she was reported missing shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 near the Molokini Crater.