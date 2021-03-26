Rescue crews find boater clinging to a bundle of life jackets off Kaena Point

FILE — An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter from the Wolf Pack of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 75 flies over USS Nimitz. (Courtesy: Cody M. Deccio / U.S. Navy)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Coast Guard and Navy crews rescued the “Size No Matter” overdue boater 26 miles west of Kaena Point on Friday, March 26.

A Navy helicopter aircrew located the boater at around 1:30 a.m. clinging to a bundle of life jackets.

The boater was transported to Queens Medical Center due to having symptoms of hypothermia.

“I am extremely proud of the way my Sailors and the entire ‘EasyRider’ team worked together to render aid during this search and rescue,” said Navy Cmdr. Matthew Martin, HSM-37’s Commanding Officer. “Working side-by-side with the Coast Guard was key in our ability to locate and rescue the fisherman.”

On Thursday night, a family member reported to Sector Honolulu watchstanders that the boater departed Waianae in the morning to go fishing and did not return.

Watchstanders then issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners, launched an Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) in response.

The aircrew reported seeing debris in the area, prompting watchstanders to deploy the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134) and Station Honolulu 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crews to assist with the search. Three Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter aircrews from the Kaneohe Bay-based Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 (HSM-37) also launched to search.