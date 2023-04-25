HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu’s Sensitive Places law goes into effect on May 1, so the City has created posters available for private business owners to let the public know whether they allow firearms or not.

The City stated that the signs are not required by law for private businesses and charitable establishments that do not wish to allow firearms on their premises.

However, business entities that choose to allow firearms on their property must post a “Guns Allowed” sign.

Signs can be downloaded here or you can pick up a free sign at Honolulu Hale and all Satellite City Locations except for the Downtown Honolulu location.

The City said the required signs for businesses must be 8.5 inches by 11 inches, or the size of standard office paper and placed on the physical entry door for customers.

It is the law that “the sign must be placed not less than 40 inches and not more than 60 inches from the bottom of the premises entrance door.”

Businesses without a physical door entry must have a sign that is 18 inches by 24 inches.

The following places on Oahu do not allow firearms and are considered sensitive public places:

Businesses that serve alcohol for consumption on premises

Hospitals and doctor’s offices

Cannabis dispensaries

Shelters, including homeless and domestic violence shelters

Concert venues, theaters, museums, and amusement parks

City-owned buildings

State and federally-owned buildings

Schools and childcare facilities

Public parks, the Honolulu Zoo, and the Waikiki Aquarium

Public transit

Polling places

Within 100 feet of large public gatherings, like protests and marches, that have a government permit

