Request to build a Waimanalo seawall near Magnum P.I. home considered

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A city agency heard hours of testimony today about a massive proposed seawall project at a Waimanalo property.

The property was made famous in episodes of Magnum P.I., and now its existing seawall is in disrepair.

The new owner, a company under former President Obama’s friend Marty Nesbitt, seeks to build an 11-foot-high wall that is 225 feet long along with an ocean access platform and stairs.

Nearby property owners and others testified that the existing wall already caused a loss of what was once a continuous beach, and that any expansion along with sea level rise will make it worse.

The agency has 45 days to make a decision, and if the variance is granted, the landowner can then apply for a building permit.