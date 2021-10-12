Request for proposals accepted online for Oahu’s New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District real estate project

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District is accepting request for proposals for the real estate project online.

Real estate professionals can apply and provide a preliminary description of how they see the project should be developed. To submit an RFP, click here.

The request for proposals is the first step of a two-stage process.

There are 73 acres of the Halawa site plus 25 acres set aside for construction of a new Aloha Stadium in the NASED real estate project.

A committee will chose who goes on to the second stage of the RFP process.

These renderings are preliminary, conceptual views of the real estate portion from Crawford Architects.