Representative Chris Lee announces decision to run for state senate

Chris Lee, who has represented Kailua and Waimanalo in the State House of Representatives since 2009, announced on his Instagram earlier today his decision to run for the State Senate. He will be running for the seat representing District 25 — Kailua, Lanikai, Enchanted Lake, Keolu Hills, Maunawili, Waimanalo, Hawaii Kai and Portlock — which was previously held by Laura Thielen since 2013. Senator Thielen announced last November that she would be retiring.

Representative Lee, who currently serves as the Chair of the Committee on Judiciary, posted the following message to his Instagram:

“Serving our community in the House of Representatives has been an incredible honor. It has been an amazing journey getting to know everyone on the windward side and working together to keep this a special place for our next generation.

Together we’ve fought and won many battles, from tackling crime and beginning to reduce our cost of living, to protecting our environment, addressing climate change, and defending civil rights for all. I could not have passed the bills that made Hawaii a national leader on some of these issues without your help. And, thank you for standing with me when I helped organize our community to take on the mainland utilities, chemical companies, and others taking advantage of our local residents. We could not have succeeded without you.

However, there is more work to do. With our State Senator retiring this year, I will be humbly asking for your support to step up and serve our community in the State Senate, to expand the work that we are doing to build a better future here for our next generation. But I cannot do it alone. Creating change requires listening to what people want, and empowering people to get involved. So thank you from the bottom of my heart for stepping up for our community, and for your continued support. Join us at www.chrisleehawaii.com. Let’s build the future together that we all want to see.”