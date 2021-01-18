Reports of power outages continue as Hawaii experiences severe weather conditions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) is continuing to receive numerous reports of power outages in several areas across the state.

The first outage stemming from a strong cold front nearing Hawaii was reported on Jan. 17 at approximately 7 p.m. with an estimated 870 customers experiencing a loss of power in the Waimea and Pupukea areas. Power has since been restored, but many customers in other areas are still seeing the effects of heavy rains and strong winds.

Tantalus Drive remains closed in both directions due to a fallen tree and low hanging wires. It is unclear whether the fallen tree is weather related.

As of 2:46 p.m., 2,387 customers remain without power in the Barbers Point, Kalaeloa, Kapolei, Ko Olina and Makakilo areas.

At 2:38 p.m., 2,848 HECO customers reported power outage issues in the Keaau, Maili, Makaha, Makua, Nanakuli, Kaena Point and Waianae areas.

At 2: 26 p.m., an estimated 2,843 HECO customers experienced a loss of power in the Diamond Head, Kaimuki, Kapahulu, Lower Punchbowl, Makiki, Nuuanu, Palolo, St. Louis Heights, Tantalus and Waikiki areas.

At 2:20 p.m., HECO crews and emergency responders successfully restored power to the Waikiki and Kapahulu areas.

At 1:45 p.m., HECO customers found themselves without power in the Waikiki and Kapahulu areas. First responders and crews are working to restore power.

Over 2,500 people on Oahu reported power outage issues as of 2:18 p.m.

At 1:30 p.m: an estimated 590 customers found themselves without power in the Makaha area. First responders were dispatched to assess the situation.

HECO customers in Kealia and Honaunau experienced power outages Monday morning. Power has since been restored in the area.

At 11:50 a.m., about 1087 HECO customers experienced a loss of power from Milolii to South Point Road area on the Big Island. First responders are on scene.