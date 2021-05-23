Report shows UH contributed $3.6B to Hawaii’s economy in 2020

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii (UH) says it contributed $3.6 billion to Hawaii’s economy in 2020.

This is according to a new report from the UH Economic Research Organization (UHERO) on Sunday, May 23.

The report shows the UH system generated $3.6 billion in local business sales, $1 billion in employee earnings and $186 million in state tax revenue, along with more than 22,000 jobs.

The report says Hawaii’s public higher education system is a major economic sector in Hawaii that also contributes to world-class research and workforce education.

“There are all these dollars that are attached to the research as well that is being brought into the state, about a half a billion dollars in this last fiscal year. That, without the university’s involvement, it wouldn’t really be spent in our local economy.” Kimberly Burnett, University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization economist

The report also shows research generated $735 million of total sales and supported an estimated 5,400 jobs.

