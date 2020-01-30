Report reveals that 7 Big Island police officers were accused of misconduct in 2019

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island police department released its annual police misconduct report.

The report revealed that seven officers were accused of misconduct in 2019.

Among the offenses, an officer made unwanted physical contact with an underage girl. That same officer also used his personal vehicle to transport female juveniles while on duty.

That officer is no longer with the department.

Another officer was discharged after being arrested for a domestic dispute with his spouse that got physical, in which he also pushed a 5-year-old child.

Every year, police departments in all four counties have to give state lawmakers a list of disciplinary actions.

We’re still waiting for the reports from the Honolulu, Kauai and Maui counties.