HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than 16 million homes are sitting vacant across the U.S., according to LendingTree, which analyzed the U.S. Census Bureau 2020 American Community Survey data.

The study ranked the nation’s 50 states by their shares of unoccupied homes. Can you guess where Hawaii ranked on the list?

Key findings from the report revealed Vermont, Maine and Alaska as the states with the highest vacancy rates. Across all three states, more than 315,000 houses were unoccupied.

Among the states with the lowest vacancy rates were Oregon, Washington and Connecticut. It’s important to note that even with low vacancy rates, that doesn’t mean they have the fewest vacant homes.

In Hawaii, nearly 14% of homes were reported vacant in 2020. Out of a total of 554,102 housing units, 477,480 were occupied and 76,622 were unoccupied, according to the report.

Out of the 50 states with the highest vacancy rates, Hawaii came in No. 18.

All the data used to conduct this study comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey with one-year experimental estimates.