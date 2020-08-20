Report finds Hawaii’s hotel industry may be in trouble

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s hotels are suffering due to the lack of visitors coming to the islands. A July report by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) revealed just how much revenue the hotel industry is losing.

According the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s Hotel Performance Report for July, room revenues statewide dropped by 92.3% to $33.3 million, compared to July 2019.

Room demand dropped by 86.6% and supply also declined by 45.4%. Many properties closed or reduced operations as a result of lack of tourism and hotel use in the state.

The July report included 88 properties representing 20,241 rooms, or 68.6 percent of all operating lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the state.

