HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the 2020-2021 school year, there were 174,704 students attending Hawaii public schools, according to the annual report published by the State of Hawaii Department of Education. There were also 11,627 public school teachers.

The report includes a breakdown of numbers for enrollment, dropout rates, statewide assessment programs and the ethnicities that are self-reported on enrollment forms.

Native Hawaiian students accounted for the largest group attending Hawaii’s public schools for the 2020-2021 school year, followed by Filipinos. However, there were more white and mixed race teachers, according to the report. Those who identified as Hawaiian or part-Hawaiian accounted for 10.3% of teachers.

ETHNICITY OF PUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS: 2020-2021

Native Hawaiian — 41,577 students (23.7%)

Filipino — 39,513 students (22.6%)

** White — 33,941 students (19.4%)

Japanese — 15,934 students (9.1%)

Micronesian — 8,888 students (5%)

Samoan — 5,690 students (3.2%)

Chinese — 5,336 students (3%)

Black or African American — 4,557 students (2.6%)

Hispanic — 4,071 students (2.3%)

Portuguese — 3,024 students (1.7%)

Korean — 2,018 students (1.1%)

Indo-Chinese — 1,953 students (1.1%)

*** Other Pacific Islander — 1,832 students (1%)

Multiple, two or more ethnicities — 1,818 students (1%)

**** Other Asian — 1,565 students (0.8%)

Tongan — 1,438 students (0.8%)

Native American — 999 students (0.5%)

Guamanian or Chamorro — 550 students (0.3%)

** “White two or more,” which is defined as having two or more white ethnicities.

*** Includes “Pacific Islander two or more,” which is defined as having two or more Pacific Islander ethnicities.

**** Includes “Asian two or more,” which is defined as having two or more Asian ethnicities.

ETHNICITY OF PUBLIC SCHOOL TEACHERS: 2020-2021

White — 2,920 teachers (25.1%)

* Other — 2,864 teachers (24.6%)

Japanese — 2,537 teachers (21.8)

Hawaiian/Part-Hawaiian — 1,207 teachers (10.3%)

Filipino — 926 teachers (8%)

Hispanic — 472 teachers (4%)

Chinese — 358 teachers (3%)

Korean — 134 teachers (1.1%)

Black or African American — 117 teachers (1%)

Samoan — 64 teachers (0.5%)

Native American — 28 teachers (0.2%)

* Teachers reporting multiple ethnicities

There were 38% of teachers with advanced degrees and 96% of fully licensed teachers in 2020-2021, according to the report. The four-year graduation rate was 85.9%.

Click here to see the full report.