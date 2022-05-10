HONOLULU (KHON2) — More affordable units could be coming to Maui County.

Mayor Victorino supports a new plan to replace Wailuku Hotel with residential units.

Hawaii-based affordable housing developer Lokahi Global Corporation is seeking to replace the proposed six-story hotel with needed workforce housing in Wailuku town.

The proposed 125-unit multi-family complex would offer 1 bedroom, 2 bedrooms and 2 bedrooms plus lofts designed to enhance the “Live-Work-Play” vision of the redeveloped Wailuku Town.

According to the County of Maui sixty percent of the units will be priced in the affordable range and 40 percent will be priced at market rates.

The county reports this project would replace the proposed six-story Wailuku Hotel that met with community opposition in 2020.

“I whole-heartedly support this plan because it’s exactly the type of housing that young professionals and working couples are asking for,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “It supports a car-free lifestyle for Central Maui workers since a walkable Wailuku and its proximity to the Ka`ahumanu Avenue Community Corridor can eliminate the need for a car, including both financial and environmental costs.”

Timothy Yi has had great success with two previous Oahu affordable housing projects: the 485-unit Kapiolani Residence and the 513-unit The Central Ala Moana.

“Lokahi Global Corporation is proud to provide walkable, livable workforce housing in the heart of Wailuku Town for the Maui community,” said Timothy Yi, President & CEO of Lokahi Global Corporation.

For more information on this proposed plan head to the County of Maui’s website.