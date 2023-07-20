HONOLULU (KHON2) — An estimated $9.3 million is expected to go into a project that will replace some of the moving walkways at Honolulu’s airport.

A contractor has been selected, and construction is expected to start in 2024.

The moving walkways inside the sterile corridor of Customs and Immigrations at the Honolulu airport were installed in 2013. A decade has passed, and the belts squeak as they move — the Transportation Department said that is a sign of age.

“Even though we do grease them and we maintain them on a regular basis, over time as it starts to wear out, you’ll hear that,” said Hawaii Department of Transportation Airports deputy director Ford Fuchigami. “And that’s, you know, that’s a good sign. That says that it’s time to go ahead and replace these items.”

Fuchigami said finding equipment parts gets more expensive as time goes on, and a complete replacement is more cost-efficient.

“And that’s the decision that we made; instead of spending the man hours and parts to go ahead and keep this thing running, it kind of made more sense at this particular time for us to buy new equipment,” Fuchigami said.

Two walkways inside of the connecting bridge between the interisland and international parking garages are also scheduled for replacement; those walkways were installed in 2006.

The connector walkways are certainly showing signs of weathering with visible rust spots. Officials said after this project, they will look at replacing the moving walkways inside the interisland terminal.

“That one, to be honest with you, anybody who has any history will tell you that it was down more often than it was up and running,” Fuchigami said, “Recently, I would say probably in the last two or three years it’s been running quite a bit because we’ve put a lot of effort in terms of maintaining it.”

He went to explain further.

“Those two moving walkways are planned to be replaced soon. As we probably end up this project, then we’ll move on to the next.”

Fuchigami stressed there is not a safety issue with the walkways that are scheduled for replacement. The project is about raising the level of service at the airport.

“So, when that does go down that and you can’t get parts, people don’t understand that. They just want to know why it’s not running. So, the sooner we replace it, I think we’ll be better off,” Fuchigami said.