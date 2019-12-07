Repairs will close the K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center, Dec. 16-20

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center is scheduled to be closed from Monday, Dec. 16 through Friday, Dec. 20 for repairs to the pump filter valves.

According to officials, if the repairs are finished early, and the pump is fully operational, the pool facility may be reopened to the public and permitted users ahead of Dec. 20.

Pool staff has coordinated with permitted users of this facility, located within the Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park in Waipahu, to accommodate their aquatic needs.