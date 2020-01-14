Repairs to Kawaihae Small Boat Harbor could cost millions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Repairs to the north Kawaihae Small Boat Harbor could take millions of dollars.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources says massive swells during New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day damaged the harbor as well as the breakwater.

Officials say it’ll cost about $8-million to repair both, and the state will need to secure capital improvement projects funding in order to make those repairs.

“Both harbors will def be heavily used,” said Meghan Statts, DOBOR assistant administrator: “We definitely have to monitor this one in particular especially with the big hole that we have inside the break wall. That’s going to be bring a lot of sand and deposits so that can affect the launch ramp so we need to be able to monitor that on a regular basis just to make sure that’s not overflowing and having some issues that we’re going to have to end up dredging.”

About half a dozen boaters had to be relocated.

The south Kawaihae Small Boat Harbor was not affected.