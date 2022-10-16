HONOLULU (KHON2) — Navy officials said repairs to a broken 36-inch water main at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam are still at least a week out. Nearby homes, schools and businesses are being impacted by low water pressure along with a boil water notice.

Water usage remains restricted at the JBPHH, affecting thousands in the area.

Susana Stockard, who lives in military housing, told KHON2 she has been picking up water for her family every day since Friday.

“For us to cook with and drink because we are a family of five, so we drink a lot of water, so it’s a good amount,” Stockard said.

Stockard and thousands of others will likely continue making their daily water run for at least the next week. Navy officials said crews located a 20-foot crack on the cast iron pipe, causing impacts scattered in and out of the base. Some facilities have normal water pressure, while others have low to no water running.

In a social media live update, JBPHH Commander Capt. Mark Sohaney said it’s not an overnight fix.

“I would estimate between seven and ten days right now is what we’re looking at,” he said. “Hopefully, it’s shorter, but I would plan on seven to 10 days.”

Come Monday, only minimal essential personnel will be on duty. Sohaney said 11 out of the 12 child development centers will be closed, a decision that will be evaluated on a daily basis.

The Navy had announced that all Department of Education schools would be open on Monday, but the DOE corrected their statement and said Iroquois Point Elementary will be closed.

“The military did deliver a water buffalo and cases of water for consumption, hand washing and cooking, but there is insufficient water pressure on campus to flush toilets, which presents a health and safety issue,” a spokesperson for the DOE said.

The water supply for nearby businesses was also affected. A spokesperson for the Moanalua Shopping Center said tenants were advised to follow guidance sent by the JBPHH, which calls to minimize water usage and boil water for drinking, cooking or making ice.

Workers at some of the businesses that stayed open said management was supplying them with water, while others like Ruby Tuesday decided to close.

Ruby Tuesday Hawaii Partner Rick Nakashima said they would like to see compensation for some of the losses during their closure.

“We’re just waiting to see. We’ve closed down for now, and luckily, all my workers are able to go to Windward Mall Kapolei or Mililani,” Nakashima said. “So, you know, it’s a shame to close, but our staff is doing fine.”

He said each day closed, the restaurant misses out on upwards of $15,000 in sales.

The Navy said they are acquiring materials to fix the water main, but for now, they recommend boiling tap water for at least a minute.

“It’s really about ingestion, so showering, and washing your hands with soap is not the concern,” said JBPHH Public Works Officer CMDR Robert Kleinman. “It’s about anything that requires consumption.”

Updates from the Navy can be found on the JBPHH social media page.