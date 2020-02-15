Repairs to continue through the weekend on a damaged main at McCully and Young Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews are still working to repair a damaged 30-inch main at McCully and Young St.

The repairs are complicated due to the presence of underground utilities and the depth of the main.

While no customers are impacted by the break, work is expected to continue into the weekend.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

The following traffic modifications are in effect: