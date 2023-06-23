HONOLULU (KHON2) — Repairs are scheduled to begin for a portion of the Manoa Stream drainage channel.

The repairs will be conducted on an existing part of the drainage channel behind Poelua Street.

The City and County of Honolulu Department of Design and Construction will be conducting the repairs for this project.

Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 26, and is expected to continue through December 2023.

Between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, the scheduled improvements will be taking place during the upcoming months.

Officials with the City and County of Honolulu said, “The goal of this project is to enhance the stability of the existing channel slope.”

In order to work on increasing the stability of the channel’s slope, the Department of Design and Construction plans to install anchored rock walls.

Other work they plan to do will address the stream’s concrete apron as they have crews conduct necessary repairs on it.

Poelua Street will remain open to the public for traffic during the construction process.

However, the public is being warned that there will be “No Parking” signs placed at various locations during the improvement process.

“Drivers are asked to observe the dates and times of ‘No Parking’ notices as vehicles parked on posted streets will be towed at the owner’s expense,” said officials with the City and County of Honolulu.

Drivers are also being urged to be aware of all other signs and traffic control devices throughout the area.