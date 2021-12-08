Repairs on collapsed sewage line outside of Tripler Army Medical Center continues on Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, Army officials responded to a wastewater spill, caused by a collapsed sewage line found outside of the front gate of Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC) at around 2 p.m.

The U.S. Army in Hawai’i said its wastewater contractors, Aqua Engineers, immediately responded to the incident and diverted a majority of the pipe’s main flow of wastewater by 5 p.m. Repairs and cleanup on the collapsed pipe will continue into Wednesday morning when the repairs are expected to be complete.

Army officials believe the discharge entered into nearby storm drains, two private properties and the nearby Moanalua stream along Jarret White Road.

The Army’s first assessment said after the recent storm, gravel and debris built up causing the pipe to collapse. The Army and contracted officials will continue their analysis until the repairs are done.