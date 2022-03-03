HONOLULU (KHON2) — Emergency repairs will be done on the Rainbow Bridge over the Anahulu Stream in Haleiwa through April 2022, according to the City and County of Honolulu Department of Design and Construction.

Officials stated the contractor will begin to set up on Tuesday, March 8, and in-water work will start on Monday, March 14. They also do not expect any closures to the road or bridge, also known as Kamehameha Highway Bridge #603 or Anahulu Stream Bridge.

Repair work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday — excluding holidays — and is expected to be completed by the end of April.

According to officials, construction crews will be installing grout bags in a critical area that supports the end of the bridge. A turbidity curtain will also be used and “tied around the existing center pier,” officials added.

During the repair work, paddlers and watercraft will still be allowed to pass under the Anahulu Stream Bridge through an opening located north of the center pier.

Officials also want the public to be aware that the job site will contain fencing, equipment and machinery throughout the area.