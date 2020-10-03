Repair work in Kaaawa to bring lane closures

KAʻAʻAWA , Hawaii (KHON2) — The northbound lane on Kamehameha Highway will be closed from Kualoa Regional Park to Kaaawa Valley Road on Monday Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 9 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for shoreline repair work on the makai shoulder lane.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notified O’ahu motorists on Friday, Oct. 2 of the scheduled lane closure. HDOT says motorists will be contra-flowed in the southbound lane and flaggers will be stationed at each end of the closure to re-direct traffic.



The shoulder repair work will reset the shoreline protection measures following the high surf season, says HDOT.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations.

For more information, visit their website.

Latest Stories on KHON2



