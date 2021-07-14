Rep. Sharon Har to appear in court for alleged drunk driving arrest

HONOLULU (KHON2) — State Representative Sharon Har will go to trial on August 10 following her arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) in late February.

Police sources said she was going in the wrong direction on South Beretania Street when she was pulled over after 10 p.m. on Feb. 22.

HPD body camera footage shows Har’s exchange with police and her refusal to take a sobriety test.

Har said she had been taking medication with codeine for an upper respiratory illness and was working late that day and decided to have a beer with dinner.

The lawmaker, who represents Kapolei and Makakilo, told her colleagues during a floor session at the State Capitol:

“I want to deeply apologize to you, the members of this body, for any embarrassment and shame I caused to you, my colleagues and the institution. It’s obvious that that decision coupled with my medication and my long work hours was something that I would regret for the rest of my life.”

She will now fight the charge in court.