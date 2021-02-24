Rep. Sharon Har apologizes to House Chamber days after arrest

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rep. Sharon Har spoke at the House Chamber on Wednesday, Feb. 24, days after she was arrested for driving under the influence.

Har apologized to her colleagues about the incident and offered to explain her actions.

On Monday, the 52-year-old lawmaker representing Kapolei and Makakilo was arrested for Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant. Her bail was set at $500.

According to police, Har was allegedly going the wrong way on a one-way street when officers pulled her over. She was allegedly going the wrong way down South Beretania St. and tried to turn the wrong way onto Piikoi St. when she was stopped.

Har said she had a beer after a late evening at work, and the drink paired with her prescribed cough medication led to her impairment.

She released the following statement Tuesday evening:

I have had an upper respiratory illness for several weeks now. As a result, I have been taking prescribed cough medication with codeine to control the symptoms associated with my illness. On February 22, 2021, after a late evening at work, I had a beer with my dinner. This, in conjunction with my medication, contributed to my impaired driving. I am extremely sorry for not anticipating the effect of this combination on my driving. I deeply apologize to my constituents, friends, family and colleagues, and to the public for this failure on my part. I would like to express my gratitude to the officers of the Honolulu Police Department for the professional manner in which they conducted their duty in effecting my arrest. Above all, I am grateful that no one was hurt. HAWAII STATE REPRESENTATIVE SHARON HAR

Har’s apology to the House Chamber on Wednesday echoed the statement she released.

“While I didn’t realize it at that time, it’s obvious that that decision, coupled with my medication and my long work hours, was something that I’ll regret for the rest of my life,” Har said in a video call.

Har ended her speech by saying she’s fully committed to fully regaining the public’s trust and confidence.